Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,506,000 after purchasing an additional 962,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DTE Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,425,000 after purchasing an additional 527,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in DTE Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,600,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,853,000 after purchasing an additional 440,056 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.73. 156,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $122.40. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.33.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

