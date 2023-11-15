Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,889 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $133.99. 275,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,184. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.40. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,320. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. UBS Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

