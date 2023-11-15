Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $75.24. 151,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,839. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.76. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.32%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

