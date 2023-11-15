Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,726 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Barclays decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 425,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

