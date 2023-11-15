Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.89. 381,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

