Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 12,726 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $467,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.55. 237,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,464. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.