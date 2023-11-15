Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 28,184 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,184 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.34. 715,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,315. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

