Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 960,952 JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 960,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,377,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 2.10% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBAG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.39. 9,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $47.69.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

