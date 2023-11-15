Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 960,952 JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 960,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,377,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 2.10% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BBAG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.39. 9,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $47.69.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Datadog is about to hit 52-week highs, and there’s more to come
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.