Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,371 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 1.03% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:HTRB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 26,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,034. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

