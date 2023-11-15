Berger Financial Group Inc Reduces Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.69.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

CPT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.23. 179,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.81. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

