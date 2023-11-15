Berger Financial Group Inc Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 98,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 48,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 426.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 562,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,473,000 after acquiring an additional 455,728 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $13.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $472.64. 429,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,241. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a market capitalization of $182.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $482.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

