Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,067 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.71. 1,978,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,783,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.36.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

