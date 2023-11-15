Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,241 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $239,957,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.55. 214,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,642. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $111.94 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.55 and a 200 day moving average of $129.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

