Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,381 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $97.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.29.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

About LyondellBasell Industries



LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

