Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,674 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 451,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $1,378,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 63.7% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17,326 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $117.88. 212,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,576. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.70. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.75 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.20.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

