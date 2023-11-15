Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,759 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 61.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.41. 153,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,277. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

