Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 265 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,330,000 after buying an additional 29,551 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $503.65. The company had a trading volume of 99,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,761. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $558.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $494.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.83.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.