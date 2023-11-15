Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 335 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.61. 1,458,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,957,435. The stock has a market cap of $461.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.32 and a 200-day moving average of $235.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $250.06.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

