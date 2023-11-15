Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 35,027 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,027 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.67% of CION Investment worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CION. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the second quarter worth $220,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the second quarter worth $117,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CION Investment by 8.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CION Investment during the second quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.
CION Investment Stock Up 0.5 %
CION traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. 25,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,636. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $604.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33.
CION Investment Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CION Investment from $9.75 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
