Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 35,027 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,027 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.67% of CION Investment worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CION. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the second quarter worth $220,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the second quarter worth $117,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CION Investment by 8.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CION Investment during the second quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

CION traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. 25,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,636. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $604.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.37%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CION Investment from $9.75 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CION Investment

CION Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.