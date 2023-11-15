Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 631 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.75. 9,532,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,412,105. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.81.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

