Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 68,367 Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,367 shares during the quarter. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF comprises about 0.8% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.68% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HNDL stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $19.55. 45,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,363. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $918.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is a boost from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

