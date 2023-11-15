Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 728 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Leidos by 123.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Leidos by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.28. 40,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,559. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average is $90.84. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Leidos’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

