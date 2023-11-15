Berger Financial Group Inc Takes $3.34 Million Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.33% of Hawkins as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hawkins by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWKN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Hawkins Trading Down 0.1 %

Hawkins stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,915. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.69. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.