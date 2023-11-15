Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $802.17. 27,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $534.01 and a one year high of $811.60. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $715.72 and a 200 day moving average of $717.52.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

