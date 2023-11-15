Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 7,574 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

