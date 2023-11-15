Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,102 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 55.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,478,404,000 after buying an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,382,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,035,000 after purchasing an additional 81,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $168.62 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.76.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

