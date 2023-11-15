Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $150.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.38. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

