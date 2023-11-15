Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLI opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.36. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.56%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

