Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,872 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $135.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

