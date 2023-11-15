B&G Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

B&G Foods has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

B&G Foods Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BGS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 117,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $502.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.34 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 191,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 88,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BGS. TD Cowen cut their price target on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

