Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.95 and last traded at C$7.05. Approximately 931,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,485,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIR. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.38.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 5.3 %

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.