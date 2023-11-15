Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.17

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.17 and last traded at C$12.04, with a volume of 27751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16. The firm has a market cap of C$646.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

