Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,217,035 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,595,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217,035 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 9.5% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Nutrien worth $271,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.4 %

NTR stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,055. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.90.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.90.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

