Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up 9.7% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.82% of Zebra Technologies worth $276,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.05. The company had a trading volume of 27,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

