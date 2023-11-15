Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Buys 31,500 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 1.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $30,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.55. 311,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,584. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.54 and a 200-day moving average of $138.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,953 shares of company stock worth $9,886,781. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.16.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

