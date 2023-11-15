Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Cencora makes up about 0.2% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of COR traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.61. 244,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,874. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.50. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.48 and a 12 month high of $199.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,315,285 shares of company stock valued at $256,633,259. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

