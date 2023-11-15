Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,431,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,328 shares during the quarter. Stericycle makes up about 8.8% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 5.87% of Stericycle worth $252,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Stericycle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle Stock Performance

SRCL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,015. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $56.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

