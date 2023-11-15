Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 301,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,808. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 14.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.