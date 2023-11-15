Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,223,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,008 shares during the quarter. Grifols makes up approximately 2.6% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.20% of Grifols worth $75,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Grifols by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Grifols by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,293,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,798 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Grifols by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,530,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Grifols by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grifols by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Price Performance

Shares of GRFS stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,406. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Report on GRFS

Grifols Profile

(Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.