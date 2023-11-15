Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 320.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.7% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 405,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.9% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 728,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,022,000 after acquiring an additional 176,032 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.8% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 31,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.99. The company had a trading volume of 771,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439,273. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

