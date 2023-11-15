BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 22,167 Shares

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 13.48 per share, for a total transaction of 298,811.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,692,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately 171,088,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 39,213 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 13.36 per share, for a total transaction of 523,885.68.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 135,314 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 13.71 per share, for a total transaction of 1,855,154.94.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 221,000 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 13.78 per share, for a total transaction of 3,045,380.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 130,631 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 13.75 per share, for a total transaction of 1,796,176.25.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,124 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 13.15 per share, for a total transaction of 751,180.60.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 91,473 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,191,893.19.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 201,054 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.27 per share, for a total transaction of 2,667,986.58.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,660 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.50 per share, for a total transaction of 359,910.00.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 13.62 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 17.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.37.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0927 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 677.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

