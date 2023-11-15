Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2,969.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $25,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Blackstone by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Blackstone by 40.0% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 858,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after buying an additional 244,990 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,812,942 shares of company stock valued at $128,543,218 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

View Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $104.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,007. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.46. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.