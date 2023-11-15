BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Acquires 96,828 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,828 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.18% of Yum China worth $43,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 99,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,336,000 after acquiring an additional 127,046,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after acquiring an additional 106,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC raised their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Yum China Price Performance

Yum China stock opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $64.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.