Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) is Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,653 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 8.3% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.61% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $235,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,461,951,000 after buying an additional 864,216,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,549 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,072,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,548,000 after purchasing an additional 265,912 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.65. 85,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,328. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $130.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.68%.

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

