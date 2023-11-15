Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.50

Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.50 and last traded at $77.17, with a volume of 13393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Brink's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brink’s

Brink’s Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Brink’s news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 4,893.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after buying an additional 594,691 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 87.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,244,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,308,000 after acquiring an additional 581,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,268,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,377,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,442,000 after purchasing an additional 331,529 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.