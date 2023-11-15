Brokerages Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT at $235.11

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.11.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Autodesk alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $217.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.76 and its 200-day moving average is $206.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.