Burney Co. Buys 1,032 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Burney Co. raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Unum Group worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,463,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after acquiring an additional 977,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

UNM stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

