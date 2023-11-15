Burney Co. Has $4.55 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,302 shares of company stock worth $727,686. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $235.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $241.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

