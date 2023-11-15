Burney Co. Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

