Burney Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

